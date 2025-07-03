England forced into captaincy change after Nat Sciver-Brunt injury
Tammy Beaumont will stand in for the skipper, who faces further assessment, in the third T20 international against India
Nat Sciver-Brunt is an injury doubt for the remainder of England’s white-ball series against India with a groin injury.
Sciver-Brunt was unable to field for large parts of the second T20 international at Bristol after suffering the problem, and will definitely miss the third match at The Oval on Friday.
Experienced batter Tammy Beaumont will stand in as skipper for the game with Sciver-Brunt facing further scans to assess the severity of the problem and determine if she will miss any further games. Maia Bouchier, in good form domestically for Hampshire, has been called up as batting cover.
England have to win the three remaining games to take the T20I series, with three one-day internationals following swiftly afterwards.
“England Women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third Vitality IT20 against India Women at the Kia Oval with a left groin injury,” a statement confirmed.
“Results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series, with the fourth Vitality IT20 due to take place on Wednesday 9 July at Emirates Old Trafford.”
Any potential absence for Sciver-Brunt would be a major headache for Charlotte Edwards, who has endured a difficult week after a clean sweep against the West Indies in her first series as head coach.
The all-rounder, who has been unable to bowl this summer, was installed as the replacement for Heather Knight after a disastrous Ashes whitewash and is primed to lead England to the World Cup in India this autumn. England struggled to execute their plans with the ball and in the field as India took a 2-0 advantage with victory at Bristol on Tuesday.
A hamstring injury has already left Knight facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. Her injury opened the door for Beaumont, an opener in 50-over and Test cricket, to return to the T20I side in a new middle-order role, and the 34-year-old will now lead the side in London on Friday night.
England have been using a flexible group of vice-captains to support Sciver-Brunt this summer rather than a single vice-captain as they bid to develop more leadership depth.
