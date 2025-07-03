England forced into captaincy change after Nat Sciver-Brunt injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nat Sciver-Brunt is an injury doubt for the remainder of England’s white-ball series against India with a groin injury.

Sciver-Brunt was unable to field for large parts of the second T20 international at Bristol after suffering the problem, and will definitely miss the third match at The Oval on Friday.

Experienced batter Tammy Beaumont will stand in as skipper for the game with Sciver-Brunt facing further scans to assess the severity of the problem and determine if she will miss any further games. Maia Bouchier, in good form domestically for Hampshire, has been called up as batting cover.

England have to win the three remaining games to take the T20I series, with three one-day internationals following swiftly afterwards.

“England Women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third Vitality IT20 against India Women at the Kia Oval with a left groin injury,” a statement confirmed.

“Results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series, with the fourth Vitality IT20 due to take place on Wednesday 9 July at Emirates Old Trafford.”

Any potential absence for Sciver-Brunt would be a major headache for Charlotte Edwards, who has endured a difficult week after a clean sweep against the West Indies in her first series as head coach.

open image in gallery Batter Tammy Beaumont will lead England in the third T20I ( PA Wire )

The all-rounder, who has been unable to bowl this summer, was installed as the replacement for Heather Knight after a disastrous Ashes whitewash and is primed to lead England to the World Cup in India this autumn. England struggled to execute their plans with the ball and in the field as India took a 2-0 advantage with victory at Bristol on Tuesday.

A hamstring injury has already left Knight facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. Her injury opened the door for Beaumont, an opener in 50-over and Test cricket, to return to the T20I side in a new middle-order role, and the 34-year-old will now lead the side in London on Friday night.

England have been using a flexible group of vice-captains to support Sciver-Brunt this summer rather than a single vice-captain as they bid to develop more leadership depth.