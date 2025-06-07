Nat Sciver-Brunt fires England to series clean sweep over West Indies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nat Sciver-Brunt blasted 57 not out to seal a 3-0 one-day international series win for England over West Indies after a rain-affected nine-wicket success in Taunton.

Wet weather looked set to deny new England head coach Charlotte Edwards a clean sweep across her first two white-ball series after a near five-hour delay.

However, staff at Taunton were able to get a 21-over contest under way and West Indies collapsed from 43 for three to 106 for eight before captain Sciver-Brunt’s destructive 33-ball innings got England home with ease.

A disastrous start for the tourists saw them slip to four for three, with England’s opening attack of Kate Cross and Em Arlott proving to be deadly.

Cross struck with the second ball of the match as Grimmond feathered behind to Amy Jones and a fantastic delivery from Arlott smashed into Zaida James’ middle stump.

Stafanie Taylor was then trapped lbw by Arlott and Shemaine Campbelle and Qiana Joseph began the recovery effort for the West Indies, dragging their side to 43 for three until rain stopped play in the 13th over just before 12pm.

A lengthy delay followed and as the hours passed more overs were lost, but at 4pm it was revealed a 21-over match could be salvaged.

When play did resume an hour later, Charlie Dean accounted for West Indies captain Campbelle immediately after a fine stumping by Jones and while Aaliyah Alleyne struck six fours in an entertaining 27, she was one of three wickets for Sarah Glenn.

Glenn claimed two scalps during a dramatic final over to restrict the tourists to 106 for eight before Sophia Dunkley signalled her intent, with the second ball of England’s chase crunched for four through cover.

Dunkley continued to hit boundaries regularly until she was trapped lbw by Karishma Ramharack for 26 to leave the hosts on 40 for one.

That brought Alice Capsey to the crease but it was captain Sciver-Brunt who upped the ante in cloudy conditions.

Sciver-Brunt smashed Ramharack for three fours in a 10th over which went for 16 runs, with the final boundary an inch-perfect sweep.

With her fifty within touching distance, Sciver-Brunt crunched another four down the ground before two successive boundaries off Ashmini Munisar brought up her half-century and ensured England got over the line with 61 balls to spare.