England duo Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone land big-money WPL deals

Sciver-Brunt was sold to Mumbai Indians for around £320,000 while Ecclestone will play for UP Warriors after landing a deal worth £180,000.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 February 2023 10:59
Nat Sciver-Brunt landed a huge deal in the Women’s Premier League auction (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt landed a huge deal in the Women’s Premier League auction (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone both secured six-figure deals at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction.

Sciver-Brunt was sold to Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore (around £320,000) while Ecclestone will play under England head coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriors after landing a deal worth 1.8 crore (around £180,000).

India’s Smriti Mandhana attracted the top price in the early stages of the auction, with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying 3.4 crore (around £340,000) for the services of the hard-hitting batter.

The first ever WPL will take place between March 4-26, with a total of 22 matches.

