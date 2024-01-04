England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt shortlisted for ICC award

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is in contention to retain her title as women’s ODI player of the year after being named on a shortlist of four in the International Cricket Council’s awards.

Sciver-Brunt played just six times in the format in 2023 but still made a splash, hitting three centuries including two against Australia in last summer’s drawn Ashes contest.

In all she hit 393 runs at a stellar average of 131, also chipping in with three wickets and two catches. She won the trophy in 2022, making it a double by being named the overall women’s cricketer of the year.

The 31-year-old goes up against Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and New Zealander Amelia Kerr.

Sciver-Brunt is not the only member of the England Women’s team to be nominated by the ICC, with spinner Sophie Ecclestone shortlisted for T20 player of the year and seamer Lauren Bell up for emerging player.

No English men have been nominated for a white-ball award after a disappointing 12 months for a side which started 2023 as world champions in both limited-overs formats.

There are no Australians in the men’s ODI shortlist, despite Pat Cummins’ side becoming 50-over world champions in November.

Instead there are three representatives from runners-up India – Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami rewarded for consistent performances alongside Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.