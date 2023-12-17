Nathan Lyon joins 500-wicket club during Australia’s Test against Pakistan

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday became the eighth bowler to reach 500 test wickets, holding the ball aloft after trapping Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf leg before for five to claim the milestone in the series opener at Perth Stadium.

The 123-match veteran, affectionately nicknamed “The GOAT”, further cemented his place among the “greatest of all time” during the third session to join Australia greats Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the illustrious 500 club.

Usman Khawaja scored 90 to power Australia to 233-5 declared on the fourth day having earlier posted 487. The tourists are 79-7 from 27.1 overs in pursuit of 450 after being bowled out for 271 in their first innings, when Lyon picked up 3-66.

The 36-year-old debuted for Australia in 2011 after enjoying a rapid rise domestically, working as a curator at Adelaide Oval before being fast-tracked through the South Australia team to national honours in the space of seven months.

Returning from a torn calf which left him sidelined for most of this year’s drawn Ashes series in England, the fan-favourite quickly established himself as Australia’s premier spinner and filled the void left by Warne’s 2007 retirement.

Retired Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan leads the test wickets tally with 800 while venerable England paceman James Anderson is the most prolific active player with 690.