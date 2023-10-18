Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netherlands pulled off a historic victory over South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

South Africa walked into Tuesday’s game, having scored 428 and 311 in their opening two fixtures of this World Cup. The Netherlands, who had last won an ODI World Cup game 16 years ago, bowled Temba Bavuma and Co for a mere 207 and clinched a memorable 38-run victory at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

This marked the second major upset of World Cup 2023 after Afghanistan had earlier defeated world champions England in Delhi.

The Dutch side completed a double on South Africa with their victory on Tuesday having beaten them at the T20 World Cup as well last year. A comprehensive defeat over these higher-ranked opponents in a longer format game instead of just 20 overs was a massive achievement for the Netherlands, who were the only associate side to have qualified for the World Cup 2023.

The Men in Orange have so far triumphed in just three ODI World Cup games. Before beating South Africa, the Dutch defeated Scotland in 2007 and Namibia in 2003.

“They have had big days earlier but to beat a top ranked side like South Africa over 43 overs, instead of only 20, would probably make this the biggest day for the Netherlands,” star commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

South Africa batted for more than 40 overs on Tuesday, but they managed to score just 207 runs and India legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the Dutch’s excellent performance in the second innings.

“What pleased me the most about them in the field was how they put the SA batters under pressure by not giving easy singles. A win and a night to remember for them!” wrote Tendulkar, who also commended captain Scot Edwards’ contribution.

The Netherlands didn’t have the best start, but Edwards, coming in to bat at 82 for 5, turned the tables around from there. Eventual Player of the Match, Edwards struck a six and 10 fours in his knock of 78 off 69 balls.

“This World Cup is throwing up interesting results! Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage,” added Tendulkar.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also heaped praise on the Dutch skipper, who remained unbeaten as he scored runs at a strike rate of 113.04.

“So much to like about the way they go about their business. Scott Edwards was sensational in the last 10 overs with the bat and then the Netherlands’ bowlers did the job in style,” wrote Sehwag on X.

The Netherlands side has come a long way to reach this level. So many players from the national side have come to have a crack at playing on the biggest stage by taking some time off from their actual full-time jobs.

During the tough COVID-19 times, several players of these associate nations had struggled to make ends meet and one such story that stands out now is of Paul van Meekeren, medium pacer of the Netherlands national team.

Van Meekeren, who finished with an excellent spell of 2 for 40 in nine overs against South Africa, was forced to deliver Uber eats to survive the COVID-19 days.

After the Netherlands shocked the Proteas on Tuesday, former India cricketer VVS Laxman re-posted van Meekeren’s social media post from 2020, where the Dutchman had revealed his food-delivery job.

“What an incredible story the Dutch have written for themselves. Shows once again that “Never give up and keep chasing your dreams,” wrote Laxman on X.

The Netherlands and South Africa are next in action in the World Cup 2023 on Saturday. The Dutch side will take on Sri Lanka in Lucknow, while South Africa will lock horns with England.