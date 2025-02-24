New Zealand beat Bangladesh to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachin Ravindra steered New Zealand into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hitting his fourth ODI century in a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Ravindra lit up the Group A clash in Rawalpindi, scoring 112 after arriving at the crease with New Zealand in trouble at 15 for two.

Their pursuit of 237 for victory began badly as opener Will Young was bowled through the gate for a duck, then Kane Williamson edged behind on five.

Ravindra initially set about the innings rebuild with Devon Conway, who was out for 30 after adding 57 for the third wicket, then took charge alongside Tom Latham.

Their 129-run partnership moved the game away from Bangladesh, and the job was almost done when Ravindra holed out in the deep off Rishad Hossain’s bowling.

His innings featured 12 fours and one six, and followed previous ODI hundreds against England, Australia and Pakistan.

With Ravindra back in the pavilion, Latham assumed a lead role, but he was run out for 55 with 22 runs still required after Mahmudullah’s direct hit from mid-on sent him packing.

It left Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell to calm any late nerves, seeing the Black Caps home with 3.5 overs to spare and securing a win that also meant India progressing into the last four, while Bangladesh and Pakistan bowed out.

Bracewell earlier played a key role with the ball after Bangladesh finished on 236 for nine following New Zealand’s decision to field first.

His four for 26 was the best return by a New Zealander in Champions Trophy history as he removed four of Bangladesh’s top-six batters.

Bracewell dismissed Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah as Bangladesh slipped to 118 for five.

But captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 77, while there were important contributions lower down the order from Jaker Ali (45) and Hossain (26) that assisted the recovery process.

Bangladesh, though, fell short in terms of a target to realistically test their opponents, and they exited the competition following defeat against India in their opening game.