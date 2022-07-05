New Zealand Cricket agree equal pay deal for male and female players
The White Ferns failed to get out of their group stage at the World Cup on home soil earlier this year
New Zealand Cricket and the players’ association signed a five-year deal on Tuesday that will see male and female cricketers receive equal pay.
The agreement will see women’s players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.
“This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the major associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket,” said NZC Chief Executive David White.
“It’s been a collaborative yet very robust negotiation. Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women’s cricket.”
Under the agreement, the number of women’s domestic contracts will increase to 72 from 54 while the men will earn higher retainers due to the greater number of matches played, formats contested and time spent training and playing.
“It’s great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men,” said White Ferns captain Sophie Devine.
“It’s a massive step forward and will be a huge drawcard for young women and girls.”
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies