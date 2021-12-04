Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets for New Zealand in India

The spinner is only the third man to achieve the feat in a Test innings and did so in the city of his birth, Mumbai.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 04 December 2021 09:35
Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India’s Mohammed Siraj to complete his 10-wicket haul (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
(AP)

Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai

The left-arm spinner, playing in the city of his birth, became only the third bowler to accomplish the feat in Test cricket after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as he recorded figures of 10 for 119.

“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” Patel said afterwards in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports “It’s pretty surreal.

“I don’t think you ever believe you can achieve something like this. To be able to do it in my career is pretty special. I’m in very illustrious company.

“I think, by the grace of God, I am very fortunate that the stars have aligned to have an occasion like this in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back to achieve something like this is pretty special.”

Former India spinner Kumble was quick to pay tribute, tweeting: “Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match”

Patel, 33, bowled 47.5 overs during the innings, more than twice as many as anyone else in the side.

The key wicket was that of opener Mayank Agarwal, who was the seventh man to fall for 150. Axar Patel added 52.

New Zealand’s reply stumbled to 38 for six by the tea interval, Mohammed Siraj taking three for 19.

