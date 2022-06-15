New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell tests positive for Covid
Bracewell made his debut in the five-wicket defeat at Nottingham
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for Covid following his side’s defeat to England at Trent Bridge.
Bracewell experienced symptoms on Wednesday morning and became the second squad member to contract the virus after captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test after a positive result on the eve of the match.
Bracewell, who made his debut in the five-wicket defeat at Nottingham, will now isolate for five days but should be available to play in the final Test at Headingley next Thursday.
The rest of the New Zealand squad are undertaking a fresh round of rapid antigen tests on Wednesday to determine if there has been a wider outbreak within the group.
