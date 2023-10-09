New Zealand ease to victory over Netherlands in Cricket World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Zealand backed up their win over England with a convincing 99-run victory over the Netherlands in their World Cup encounter in Hyderabad.

The Black Caps, looking to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, set an imposing 323-run target for a Dutch side who on Friday fell to an 81-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

On Monday they were bowled out for 223 runs in 46.3 overs following a fine first innings from the Kiwis, whose biggest contribution came from Will Young.

The 30-year-old struck seven fours and two sixes in a classy 70, with Tom Latham (53 from 46 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (51 from 51) also adding to the winning tally.

Mitchell Santner also clubbed 36 from 17 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes, in a late surge.

The Netherlands never looked close to their target and lost early wickets, opener Vikramjit Singh managing to post just 12 runs from 20 balls before he was bowled by Matt Henry (three for 40).

Colin Ackermann top-scored for the Netherlands with a respectable 69 from 73 before he was caught by Henry for the fifth wicket in the 32nd over.

It was a magnificent bowling performance by Santner, however, that ensured the Kiwis would maintain their perfect record, with the spinner claiming five of his side’s wickets.

The Black Caps next face Bangladesh on Friday, when they hope skipper Kane Williamson will make his return following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.