New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour after ‘security threat’

New Zealand have abandoned their tour of Pakistan on the day of the opening fixture following a New Zealand government security alert.

The Black Caps were due to play Pakistan later on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.

But in a statement New Zealand Cricket said the team would not continue with the tour “following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground”.

The news comes ahead of England’s two scheduled T20 matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi next month.

The games are slated to be played on 13 and 14 October ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Amarat.