Nottinghamshire offering free entry for final day of England vs New Zealand second Test
Trent Bridge was sold out of the first three days, but Monday’s play took place in front a much reduced crowd.
Nottinghamshire have thrown open the doors of Trent Bridge for the final day of England’s second Test against New Zealand, offering tickets free of charge.
The venue was sold out of the first three days as both sides piled on first-innings runs, but Monday’s play took place in front a much reduced crowd.
With the result still uncertain and the possibility of an England series win should the hosts find a way to wrap up a positive result, the county announced shortly after tea that entry would be complimentary.
Fans must register for access at tickets.trentbridge.co.uk and are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the Trent Bridge Community Trust.
The club said: “The decision to permit free entry has been taken by Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club after a frankly thrilling four days sent the contest into its final chapter with all three results still possible.
“We hope that this gesture will encourage first-time visitors to join long-standing supporters at Trent Bridge and we can’t wait to welcome you to our historic home.”
