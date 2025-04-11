Kyle Verreynne hits 111 as Nottinghamshire recover from bad start against Essex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle Verreynne’s unbeaten 111 helped Nottinghamshire battle back against Essex’s fast start on day one at Trent Bridge in Division One of the County Championship.

Essex ripped through the hosts’ top order and left them 78 for five before lunch as Jamie Porter and Sam Cook each claimed two wickets.

Jack Haynes, Lyndon James and Fergus O’Neill helped to steady the ship alongside South Africa international Verreynne.

Verreynne recorded his 15th first-class century and hit 14 fours in his second three-figure score for Notts, who ended the day 328 for eight.

Durham opener Ben McKinney stayed calm as batters fell around him as his unbeaten 143 took the hosts to 343 for seven against Warwickshire.

Durham lost three wickets for five runs in two overs to fall from 229 for four to 234 for seven. Colin Ackermann started the mini collapse before Will Rhodes went for a third-ball duck and Ben Raine was bowled by Vishwa Fernando.

But McKinney held his nerve to reach his second County Championship three-figure score while England’s Matthew Potts posted an unbeaten 53 before the close of play.

Dom Sibley notched his seventh century for Surrey as he remained unbeaten on 100 in a total of 253 all out against Hampshire.

Hampshire reached stumps on 55 for one in reply.

Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark and John Simpson all fell narrowly short of half-centuries as Sussex were bowled out for 294 by Somerset, who then struggled in their reply.

Archie Vaughan, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton and Josh Davey were all dismissed as Somerset ended the day 62 for five.

Dawid Malan fell two runs short of his 31st first-class century but helped Yorkshire post 425 for eight against Worcestershire.

The 37-year-old edged Jacob Duffy’s new ball delivery into the hands of Ethan Brookes when on 98 while Adam Lyth and George Hill posted half centuries at Headingley.

England opener Zak Crawley’s tough start to the season continued as he lasted just four balls as Kent fell to 79 for six at one stage in reply to Middlesex’s 222 in Division Two.

But Harry Finch and Grant Stewart steadied things down and they were both closing in on half centuries at stumps with Kent 172 for six.

Crawley was pinned lbw by Toby Roland-Jones for a duck to follow up his low-key scores from week one.

Ollie Price (101) and Cameron Bancroft (163) put on a stand of 230 as Gloucestershire finished day one on 368 for three against Glamorgan.

Saif Zaib struck a century while James Sales fell eight runs short of one as Northamptonshire put 355 for five on the board against Lancashire.

And Sol Budinger, Ian Holland, Peter Handscomb and Logan van Beek all passed 50 as Leicestershire ended day one against Derbyshire on 423 for nine.