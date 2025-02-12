Todd Boehly and investors ‘ideal fit’ for Trent Rockets – Nottinghamshire chair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s Cain International group and fellow investors Ares Management Credit are an “ideal fit” for Trent Rockets, according to Nottinghamshire chair Andy Hunt.

Rockets, who are based at Nottinghamshire’s Trent Bridge, became the seventh of the eight Hundred teams to go to auction and attracted a winning bid for a 49 per cent minority holding.

Boehly had shown early interest in Lord’s outfit London Spirit – which eventually drew a startling overall valuation of more than £290million.

However, alongside Ares – whose existing sporting portfolio includes investments in Inter Miami, McLaren Racing and Atletico Madrid – the Cain International group has now agreed to pay nearly £40m for a stake in Trent Rockets.

The two parties will enter an eight-week period of exclusivity, with due diligence and legal checks, after which the deal is expected to be finalised, which will see Cain and Ares acquire a 49 per cent stake in the Rockets. Nottinghamshire will retain the majority 51 per cent holding.

“The experience of Cain and Ares in helping businesses in recreational and leisure sectors to grow, and their focus on delivering long-term benefits, made them an ideal fit for this investment,” Hunt said.

“The Hundred has been an undoubted success in Nottingham – welcoming a diverse audience, attracting some of the world’s best players and delivering an experience for supporters that is unrivalled on these shores.

“This investment, alongside those in other competing teams, will both help to safeguard the future of our 18-county system and elevate The Hundred to ensure it is able to thrive as one of the finest competitions of its kind worldwide.”

Cain International chief executive Jonathan Goldstein – a director on the Chelsea board – is confident the Rockets can build towards further success in the Hundred, with the men’s side having won the 2022 title at Lord’s.

“Trent Rockets is a team with a strong heritage and an exciting future, and we are thrilled to be part of that journey,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the team to build on its success and deepen its impact in Nottingham and beyond.”

Based on the figures for the Rockets deal, the full 100 per cent of the side would come to just under £80m.

That means the running tally of valuations for the seven Hundred teams stands in the region of £850m, with Southern Brave set to follow close behind.

Delhi Capitals owner GMR – which recently bought out the Brave’s host county Hampshire – is heavily favoured to tie up that deal and complete an astonishing influx of money into the English and Welsh game.