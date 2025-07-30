Surrey boost title ambitions after taking back control at Durham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leaders Surrey boosted their Division One title ambitions by taking a grip on their contest with Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Surrey, resuming on 182 for five after bowling Durham out for 153 on the opening day, made 322 with Dan Lawrence and Jordan Clark leading the way with 88 and 82 respectively.

Durham reached 222 for five at the close – a lead of 53 – with firm resistance from Emilio Gay, who fell one short of a century on 99.

Colin Ackermann went for 43 just before the close as Sai Kahore’s two wickets gave Surrey hope of a fourth victory of the season.

Second-placed Nottinghamshire’s hopes of staying in touch with the leaders were boosted by skipper Haseeb Hameed’s century at Trent Bridge.

Responding to Somerset’s 438 all out, Hameed made his third hundred of the season with his unbeaten 103 from 179 balls taking him past the 1,000 run mark this summer.

Freddie McCann chipped in with 48 and Joe Clarke was undefeated on 26 as Nottinghamshire closed on 189 for two.

Essex made a massive 602 for six against Warwickshire with bowlers short of joy on a batting-friendly pitch at Chelmsford.

Centuries from Charlie Allison (133) and Michael Pepper (107 not out) added to Tom Westley’s 148.

Warwickshire also made hay with the bat to close on 140 for two as skipper Alex Davies made 58, with Dan Mousley unbeaten on 54.

Yorkshire established a first-innings lead over Sussex at Scarborough after bowling out the visitors for 222.

Jack White was the pick of the bowlers with three for 25 from 19 overs as the wickets were shared around.

Adam Lyth (115 from 233 balls) and James Wharton (85 from 130) shared a 168-run partnership for the third wicket, and Yorkshire will resume play on day three 292 for four – a lead of 70.

Worcestershire are 106 runs adrift of Hampshire at the halfway stage with eight first-innings wickets left at New Road.

The visitors were dismissed for 293 after Tom Prest’s 54 and it looked an unsatisfactory score after the hosts reached 187 for two.

Jake Libby (70 not out) and Adam Hose (82 not out) were defiant with an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 126.

In Division Two, James Anderson celebrated his 43rd birthday with two Glamorgan second-innings wickets but the Welsh county are on top at Emirates Old Trafford.

Glamorgan dismissed the hosts for 137 as leg spinner Mason Crane recorded career-best figures of six for 19 and the Red Rose county lost their last eight wickets for 64.

Anderson gave Lancashire hope by bowling Zain ul Hassan and claiming a catch off his own delivery to dismiss Asa Tribe.

But Kiran Carlson (43 not out) and skipper Sam Northeast (26 not out) steadied the ship and Glamorgan lead by 219.

Leaders Leicestershire reached 471 against Kent thanks to an incredible last-wicket stand of 108 between Tom Scriven and Josh Hull.

Scriven made a career-best 99 as the Foxes secured maximum batting bonus points at Canterbury.

Matt Parkinson took seven for 137 to record his best first-class for Kent and the hosts closed on 203 for three as Ben Compton made an unbeaten 101.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored 153 to steer Middlesex to 445 at Cheltenham, with Gloucestershire 54 for one in reply.

Martin Andersson was Derbyshire’s mainstay with 105 in their 377 against Northamptonshire.

After slipping to 154 for five, George Bartlett (60 not out) and Justin Broad (64 not out) coaxed Northamptonshire to 265 for five, 112 adrift.