County Championship leaders Nottinghamshire held to a draw by Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire stayed top of Rothesay County Championship Division One but their lead is now just two points after the draw with Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire’s first innings had stretched until lunch on day four thanks in part to an unbeaten 93 from Matthew Revis, helped by an earlier 224 by Finlay Bean, as they were all out for 510 thus setting an insurmountable challenge for the leaders to overcome to take the win.

Ben Slater hit an unbeaten 74 for the hosts, the sixth consecutive innings in which he had passed 50, as they reached 148 for one before declaring.

Surrey, targeting a fourth successive title, had wrapped up a dominant nine-wicket win over Worcestershire on Tuesday.

Danial Ibrahim’s unbeaten 121 and John Simpson (85) helped Sussex to a draw at Durham, as they declared on 322 for six.

The visitors had resumed play on 111 for four with a lead of 145 and successfully slowed the game down despite probing bowling from Matthew Potts and Ben Raine.

Potts came closest to making a breakthrough when Ollie Robinson dropped Simpson on 77, as the teams remained lodged in mid-table.

A 215-run sixth-wicket partnership by Tom Westley and Michael Pepper saved Essex from a third County Championship defeat of the season against Hampshire at Chelmsford.

Essex were still 26 short of making Hampshire bat again at 131 for five when the pair began their three and a half hour partnership – which carried them to 358 for six declared.

The visitors had enjoyed a lead of 157 after their first innings but Pepper’s 140 – his highest first-class score – and an unbeaten 130 from Westley took the game away from them, despite Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson finishing on four for 82.

Warwickshire had been set an unlikely target of 377 from 69 overs by Somerset at Edgbaston, the sides unsurprisingly coasting to a forgettable draw on the final day.

Tom Latham’s 52 and Sam Hain’s unbeaten 68 were all Warwickshire could muster after Somerset had extended their second innings to 229 for eight in the morning.

In Division Two, leaders Leicestershire stayed unbeaten but Glamorgan denied them a sixth win in eight games.

It took a commendable effort from the visitors to deny the Foxes, as centuries from Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram contributed to a fourth-wicket stand of 225 at Grace Road.

Glamorgan were 92 behind and three wickets down at the start of the day but Northeast’s 139 and Ingram’s unbeaten 133 helped them to a second-innings total of 342 for six when the declaration came.

Second-placed Derbyshire were made to settle for a draw despite 91 not out from Harry Came against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The visitors had at one stage been 177 without loss, chasing 316, but their pursuit of victory was undone by Graeme van Buuren’s four for 64. Anuj Dal’s late 36 not out saw the visitors finish short on 296 for eight.

James Sales (108) and Luke Procter (107) shone as Northamptonshire successfully chased down Middlesex’s 311 with 10 overs to spare at Wantage Road to claim victory.

Kent ended a run of four straight defeats and denied Lancashire a first win of the season in James Anderson’s first match as captain thanks to Grant Stewart’s 130.

An eighth-wicket stand of 182 from Stewart and Joey Evison helped Kent hit back from a slow start to their second innings to finish on 328 for eight. Australian off-spinner Chris Green took four for 104.