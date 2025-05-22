Ben Duckett hundred powers England into dominant position against Zimbabwe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Duckett’s century led the way for England as they dominated the first day of the Test summer, piling on 295 for one in two sessions against Zimbabwe.

The first meeting between the two nations in 22 years looked like a mismatch on paper, Zimbabwe having lost heavily to an inexperienced county XI last week, and the hosts delivered on expectations at Trent Bridge.

After being sent in by visiting captain Craig Ervine they seized control from the off, Duckett and Zak Crawley sharing an opening stand of 231.

Duckett was the aggressor, reaching his century from exactly 100 balls and motoring on to 140 with 20 fours and two sixes, before chipping to cover in search of even more.

Crawley’s knock of 93 not out was less explosive but perhaps more important, coming after a torrid tour of New Zealand in December invited fresh speculation over his future at the head of the innings.

The tall right-hander averaged just 8.66 in that series, ruthlessly worked over by Matt Henry, but found a limited Zimbabwe attack much more to his liking.

Having struggled badly for first-innings runs for Kent this season, managing just eight of them across four attempts in Division Two, he knuckled down to ensure he ended his sequence of disappointing scores.

Ollie Pope was similarly motivated, with the imminent return of Jacob Bethell from the IPL set to put pressure on his place, and at tea he had raced away to 49 in 46 deliveries.

For Zimbabwe it was a dispiriting outing, hindered further when opening bowler Richard Ngarava left the field injured midway through the afternoon session. Should he be unable to resume, Zimbabwe’s already laboured efforts with the ball will be tested to the limits.

Former England seamer Stuart Broad handed debutant Sam Cook his cap in the pre-match huddle, but Ervine’s call at the toss meant he would have to wait to make an impact on the game.

Instead it was over to Duckett and Crawley, who posted 130 before lunch at exactly five an over. There was only one half-chance of note, Crawley on 10 when he chipped a drive back to Blessing Muzarabani, who could not gather a tough return catch as he followed through.

He began to lean into some pleasing drives but was happy to let Duckett up the ante, the left-hander at one stage peeling off six boundaries in the space of 13 balls. He passed 50 with a thick edge over the slips but, for the most part, he was well in control.

He continued to accumulate quickly after the break, taking in the acclaim of his home crowd as he eased to his fifth Test hundred and second on English soil.

Unafraid to take a risk he survived three loose shots that might have gone to hand before finally finding a fielder, guiding Wessly Madhevere to cover after depositing his first two balls for four and six.

Having waited three hours to bat Pope survived an lbw shout off his first delivery, staying back to one that would have slid past leg. From there he was in assertive mood, helping himself to six fours in his first 18 balls as he attacked through the off side. Crawley did not rush to reach his hundred before tea, content to maintain his steady pace.