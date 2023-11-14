Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel has resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach following the team’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 World Cup and finished fifth in the points table. The team had eight points from nine group games.

Pakistan’s national cricket board announced Morkel’s resignation in a short statement on their official website on Monday.

“Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year.

“Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course.

“Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 in Australia,” it said.

The PCB roped in Morkel when it reshuffled the team’s national coaching staff.

Morkel’s first assignment with Pakistan was a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which it won 2-0. He was also in charge when the side won a One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan. This was followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup in India.

The 39-year-old bowler-turned-coach was expected to reconsider his role after the current cricket tournament in India due to his commitments for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and SA20.

It was understood that these commitments would not allow Morkel to be with the Pakistan side throughout their Australia tour in December and January.

Pakistan had failed to make it to the Asia Cup final, following injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

The injuries affected their fast-bowling department and later their World Cup campaign. Shah was eventually ruled out of the ICC event because of a shoulder injury.

Pakistan began their World Cup stint in India with two wins against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

From there, the side led by Babar Azam suffered four consecutive losses for the first time in their World Cup history.

The losing streak began with a seven-wicket defeat to archrivals India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Pakistan was bowled out after scoring 199 runs in that game.

The team’s campaign ended with a defeat to England that officially confirmed their exit from the tournament.