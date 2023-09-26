Pakistan the last team to receive visas for Cricket World Cup in India

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pakistan were reportedly the last team to receive their visas for the Cricket World Cup in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with the ICC after the visas had not been issued by Monday, espncricinfo has reported.

But the ICC reportedly confirmed the Indian government had approved the visas, less than two days before the squad were due to travel.

The background is obviously a tense political situation between the nations, with travel between the two severely limited and extensive problems remain for those from either Pakistan or India trying to obtain visas for the other.

The last time the teams played each other outside a major ICC event was for a white-ball series in 2012-2013, but it was an outlier and since the nations were founded relations have often been fractious.

Only two members of the Pakistan squad have travelled to India for cricket previously, Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman.

Pakistan had intended to fly to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the warm-up matches for a couple of days, but the pre-tournament trip was cancelled.

The national will still have to travel to the Gulf nation before flying to India.

Pakistan’s first match in India will also be played behind closed doors. The warm-up match scheduled for 29 September in Hyderabad against New Zealand will not have any supporters in attendance and refunds issued for those who had hoped to attend.

The police reportedly were not able to assure the ICC that sufficient security would be in place due to two religious festivals taking place around the date of the match.

The recent Asia Cup was originally awarded to Pakistan, but only four matches took place there, with India not permitted to travel. The rest of the tournament was held in Sri Lanka.

India will take on Pakistan in the most highly anticipated fixture of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on 14 October at the 134,000-seater stadium in Ahmedabad.