Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kane Williamson hundred helps New Zealand move ahead of Pakistan in first Test

Tom Latham also passed three figures as the tourists ended day three 440-6 and optimistic of a handy lead

Amlan Chakraborty
Wednesday 28 December 2022 13:32
Comments
<p>Williamson ended the day 105 not out </p>

Williamson ended the day 105 not out

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson smashed hundreds to help New Zealand eclipse Pakistan’s first-innings 438 in the opening test in Karachi on Wednesday.

Middle order batters Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) fell short of half-centuries but New Zealand still ended day three on a commanding 440-6 and optimistic of a handy lead.

Williamson was batting on 105, his 25th test hundred, with Ish Sodhi on one at the other end.

Earlier, Devon Conway fell for 92 but Tom Latham could not be denied his century after New Zealand resumed on 165 for no loss at the National Stadium.

Nauman Ali spun one past the bat and into Conway’s pad to remove the opener who was initially ruled not out but had to go after Pakistan reviewed the decision by umpire Aleem Dar.

Recommended

Latham took a single off Abrar Ahmed to bring up his 13th Test hundred, the most by a New Zealand opener, in his 69th match.

Latham used his feet against the spinners and looked confident until an attempted reverse sweep against Abrar brought his downfall.

Latham managed to glove the ball which ballooned behind the wicketkeeper and the slip fielder had plenty of time to move across and pouch it.

Latham made a 13th Test hundred

(AFP via Getty Images)

Henry Nicholls (22) dragged a Nauman delivery onto his stumps but Mitchell’s arrival provided no respite for Pakistan’s tiring attack.

Mitchell reverse swept the second ball he faced, from Nauman, for a four and in the spinner’s next over hit him for a six.

Mohammad Wasim was treated with equal disdain with Mitchell hitting the seamer for four successive fours.

Mitchell’s entertaining knock was cut short when he fluffed his reverse sweep against Abrar.

Recommended

Williamson got an lbw decision against him overturned and survived a stumping opportunity before reaching his hundred with a single off Wasim.

While their bowling lacked firepower, Pakistan’s fielding was sloppy too, which was best illustrated when Imam-ul-Haq and Abrar ran chasing a skier from Blundell only for both to pull out at the last moment.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in