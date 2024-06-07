Pakistan stunned in super over defeat to United States in T20 World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The United States won a thrilling super over to seal a famous victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dallas.

After both sides finished their innings on 159 in their Group A match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, the USA held their nerve to pull off a major upset and make it back-to-back wins in the tournament.

Batting first in the super over, the USA made 18 for one, with Aaron Jones on 11 before being run out and seven runs coming via extras.

Iftikhar Ahmed then took Pakistan to five for none off three balls in their super over before he was brilliantly caught by Nitish Kumar close to the boundary and USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar restricted them to 13 for one.

In their regulation innings, Pakistan made a slow start, recovering from 26 for three in the fifth over to reach 159 for seven.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit two sixes in his 43-ball 44, Shadab Khan struck 40 off 25 deliveries and number eight Shaheen Afridi plundered 23 not out off 16.

The USA, who beat Canada by seven wickets in their first match on Saturday, appeared to be cruising in reply, as they reached 104 for one in the 14th over.

Skipper Monank Patel’s 38-ball 50 and Andries Gous’ 35 off 26 deliveries left them needing 56 to win off 44 balls.

But after Monank was dismissed in the 15th over it needed a six from Jones off the penultimate ball and a six from Kumar off the final delivery to tie the match and force the super over.

Both sides will play India in New York in their next match, with Pakistan facing them on Sunday and the USA next Wednesday.

Pakistan’s super over included far too many extras ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted he was “not feeling good” after the match and that his side had paid the price for underestimating the opposition.

He said: “Whenever you come into any tournament, you do the best preparation always. You can say it’s a kind of mindset.

“When you come up against a team like this, you relax a little. You take things a little lightly.

“If you don’t execute your plan against any team, then whatever team it is, they will beat you.

“So, I believe that we are not up to the mark in executing. We are doing well in preparation, but in the match, we are not executing our plans as a team.”