Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the second Ashes Test with the hosts naming an unchanged squad for next week’s day/night match in Brisbane.

Cummins sat out his side’s two-day win at Perth Stadium due to an ongoing back issue, but had bowled sharply in the nets during the build-up and appeared to be tracking well for an appearance at the Gabba.

He did further fitness work and bowled at stand-in skipper Steve Smith during a practice session in Sydney on Friday, but was subsequently left out as Cricket Australia named an identical 14-strong group.

There was no explanation for Cummins’ absence, with a brief accompanying statement simply stating: “Pat Cummins will travel to Brisbane to continue his preparations. The squad assembles in Brisbane from Sunday.”

With the 32-year-old on hand in Queensland, it is not outside the realms of possibility he could be added to the squad in the coming days but it would be an irregular move having made the initial call to leave him out.

While Australia won without Cummins’ input in the series opener, his ongoing absence still represents a major boost for England.

Mitchell Starc, player of the match for a 10-wicket showing in Perth, may be Test cricket’s leading wicket-taker in day/night games with 81, but Cummins is joint second on 43 having played five fewer than his left-arm team-mate.

open image in gallery Pat Cummins, pictured bowling during a nets session ahead of the first Test in Perth, has not been included in Australia’s squad for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

open image in gallery Usman Khawaja is included is included in Australia’s squad for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane despite suffering back spasms during the first Test in Perth (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

With an average of 17.34, a strike-rate of a wicket every 37.2 balls and a best of six for 23 – taken at the Gabba in 2019 – he is a world-class operator under the lights.

With Josh Hazlewood also out once again, Brendan Doggett and Scott Boland will again back up Starc.

Opener Usman Khawaja is also retained despite suffering back spasms that curtailed his involvement throughout the first Test and saw Travis Head take over at opener with a match-winning effort in the fourth innings.

Whether he holds his spot in the XI remains to be seen, with Josh Inglis fresh off a century against the England Lions and all-rounder Beau Webster on hand as an additional seam option.