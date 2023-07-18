David Warner retained for fourth Test despite struggles against Stuart Broad

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David Warner will be retained by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford despite his struggles against Stuart Broad, although off-spinner Todd Murphy could miss out.

As Australia weigh up whether to go into a Test without a frontline spinner for the first time in 11 years, captain Pat Cummins announced Warner would keep his spot and open alongside Usman Khawaja.

Warner amassed just five runs at Headingley before being snared twice by Broad, whose 17 dismissals of the left-hander is the joint-third highest by a bowler against an individual batter in the Test format.

Broad could equal the record – held by Australia great Glenn McGrath, who claimed the wicket of former England captain Mike Atherton 19 times – if he does the double over Warner again in Manchester.

But Cummins argued Warner’s three 50-plus stands in this series have been invaluable to their 2-1 lead and is backing the 36-year-old, who is averaging 23.5 after six innings, to come good this week.

“Davey didn’t have his best game last week at Headingley but prior to that, I think he’s looked really good – he’s had three fifty-run partnerships which can be rare over here in England,” Cummins said.

“Steve Smith got a great hundred at Lord’s, a lot of that was off the back of a really important first session from the openers.

The first preference is always to try to win. We drew the 2019 series and we’ve all come back pretty clear we want to win this one Pat Cummins

“We back Davey, absolutely. We know how tough it can be to open over here. He’s doing all the right things, he’s shown some great signs and I’m sure a big score is just around the corner.”

Cummins revealed Josh Hazlewood would replace fellow seamer Scott Boland, who has taken just two wickets in two matches at an eye-watering 115.5 average, while fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green seems set to replace Murphy after the rookie spinner bowled just 9.3 overs in the third Test at Headingley.

Green lengthens Australia’s batting alongside fellow all-rounder Mitch Marsh if Murphy drops out, having come in at Leeds for Nathan Lyon, one of Australia’s greatest spinners who played 100 Tests in a row before injuring his calf in the second Test at Lord’s.

Australia’s last Test without a recognised spinner was in January 2012 against India at Perth – a match they won by an innings – although Old Trafford has a reputation for offering help to slow bowlers.

“Nathan Lyon is the greatest off-spinner we’ve ever had so it’s not quite apples for apples (in comparing him to Murphy),” Cummins said.

“We are really excited by Todd, we think he’s fantastic. He’s got a big future. It was more conditions or the way I used him, as opposed to how he bowled.”

England’s victory last time out narrows the deficit to 2-1 in a gripping, seesaw series but Australia are still in the box seat, knowing they only need to draw one of the final two Tests to retain the urn.

However, Cummins – who played in the drawn series in 2019 – insisted the clear aim of this trip was to claim a first Test series win in England since 2001.

Ahead of the penultimate match, where rain is forecast for the weekend, Cummins said: “The first preference is always to try to win.

“We drew the 2019 series and we’ve all come back pretty clear we want to win this one.

“We’re prepared for anything, really. We’ll see how it plays out. We’ve already seen a lot of different things from both teams this series. I’m sure this one will be another cracker with some random stuff thrown up.”