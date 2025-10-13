Australia captain Pat Cummins ‘less than likely’ to be fit for first Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Pat Cummins says it is “less likely than likely” that he will be fit for the Ashes series opener against England next month.

The fast bowler is recovering from lumbar bone stress in his lower back and has not played since July, although he has resumed running in training.

The 32-year-old faces a race to be fit for the first Test in Perth on November 21, but admits he may be prepared to gamble with his fitness given the significance of the series.

Cummins, who said he planned to resume bowling drills next week, told Cricket Australia’s official website: “You’d want at least probably a month in the nets.

“If you play a Test match, you want to make sure you’re right to bowl 20 overs in a day and you don’t have to really think about it.

“So four weeks is pretty tight, but I think somewhere around that mark.

“I’m running today and running kind of every second day, and each run is a little bit longer.

“(Then I) get into bowling prep next week. (It’s) probably a couple of weeks away before I’m actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on turf.

“With these things, it’s pretty hard to go from not bowling or doing anything at all to suddenly playing five Tests.

“So first steps are trying to give (me) a shot at being right, and then we’ll work it out.”

Cummins said that Australia’s reduced schedule at the start of 2026 meant he may gamble more than he would usually be prepared to with his fitness.

“Next year isn’t as busy as other years, there’s a T20 World Cup (in February-March) but the bulk of Test matches aren’t until later in the year,” he said.

“There’s a little bit of that aspect (taking more risk).

“This is the big series in this next six to 12-month block, but you’ve got to weigh that up against taking stupid risks as well that might cost you in the long-term.”