Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia captain Pat Cummins pulls out of IPL ahead of Ashes and World Cup

The 29-year-old has prioritised rest in what is set to be a busy year

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 November 2022 09:34
Comments
Pat Cummins has pulled out of next year’s IPL (Darren England via AAP/PA)
Pat Cummins has pulled out of next year’s IPL (Darren England via AAP/PA)
(PA Media)

Pat Cummins has announced his withdrawal from the next edition of the Indian Premier League ahead of a bumper 2023 in which he will lead Australia into the Ashes and World Cup.

The Australia Test and ODI captain has been with Kolkata Knight Riders for the past three seasons and was part of the side that reached the final in last year’s tournament.

However, with the next IPL taking place before two massive assignments for Australia as they look to retain the urn and win a record-extending sixth 50-over crown, Cummins has elected to prioritise rest.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL,” said the fast bowler on Twitter.

“The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODIs for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.

Recommended

“Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP.”

Cummins is set to begin his reign as ODI captain this week as Australia take on England in a three-match series.

The series-opener at Adelaide on Thursday marks the first match since Cummins’ predecessor Aaron Finch announced his ODI retirement, with Travis Head set to partner David Warner at the top of the order.

Head now has a chance to make the role his own ahead of the World Cup in India that is scheduled to start in 11 months’ time but he insists he is not looking that far ahead.

“I have played a lot of one-day cricket to know what is expected of me and what is expected to go out and perform,” Head told reporters.

“You can’t look too far ahead, there is a lot of cricket to come. I just want to start really well on Thursday and play my role as best as I can.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in