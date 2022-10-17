Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month.

Andy Hampson
Monday 17 October 2022 23:56
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Pat Cummins is Australia’s new ODI captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Archive)

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins will also take over as skipper of the ODI side, the country’s cricket board has announced.

The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month.

Fast bowler Cummins, who has 73 ODI caps, has been the Test captain since last year and oversaw the Ashes victory over England last winter.

Ben Oliver of Cricket Australia said: “We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

Recommended

“The board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period, including the 2023 World Cup.”

Cummins said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership.

“They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in