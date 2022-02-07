Paul Collingwood named interim England coach for West Indies series

Paul Collingwood has been named interim head coach of England for the upcoming Test series in West Indies, it has been confirmed.

The former allrounder steps in after Chris Silverwood was axed last week following the 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.

Collingwood, who took charge of England's T20 tour of the Caribbean in January, will lead the side for the three-match series that begins next month.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started," he said upon the announcement.

"Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.

"Playing Test matches for England is the highest accolade in the game. My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

"I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle.

"Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper. We have an opportunity to get back on track."

The touring party will be announced later this week and departs the UK on Thursday 24 February.