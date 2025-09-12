Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Phil Salt breaks England T20 century record in style against South Africa

Salt reached three figures from just 39 balls.

David Charlesworth
Friday 12 September 2025 19:44 BST
Phil Salt shone at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Phil Salt shone at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Phil Salt has recorded the fastest hundred by an England men’s batter after a scorching 39-ball ton in the second T20 against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford.

Salt, who made a golden duck and dropped a catch in England’s series-opening defeat in a rain-affected contest in Cardiff this week, hit 13 fours and five maximums en route to three figures on his home ground.

The previous quickest century by an Englishman was made by Salt’s Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone, who reached the milestone off just 42 balls against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021.

