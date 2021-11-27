On this day in 2014: Australia batter Phillip Hughes dies at age of 25

The cricket world was left in shock on this day in 2014 following the death of Australia batter Phillip Hughes aged 25.

Hughes died from a brain haemorrhage, two days after being struck on the top of his neck by a ball while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in Sydney.

The former Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcestershire opener was hit by a delivery from bowler Sean Abbott and never regained consciousness.

Tributes were left outside Sydney Cricket Ground in memory of Phillip Hughes (Jennifer Cockerall/PA) (PA Archive)

Australia team doctor Peter Brukner later confirmed that Hughes, who had been wearing a helmet, died as a result of “vertebral artery dissection”.

At the end of a five-day inquest two years later, New South Wales coroner Michael Barnes concluded that nobody was to blame for Hughes’ death.

Mr Barnes said there had been no “malicious intent” from Abbott and “no failure” to enforce the laws of the game in respect to short-pitched deliveries.