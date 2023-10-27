Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India are firmly top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after five wins from their opening five matches.

New Zealand and South Africa have won all but one of their matches so far, with both sides level on eight points, two behind India, and the Proteas (+2.370) edging out the Black Caps (+1.481) on net run rate.

India had been dominant early on including a massive victory over Afghanistan, but it was their four-wicket win against New Zealand that saw them take the top spot.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the bright sparks of the home side, hitting 46 and 95 respectively against the Kiwis to secure victory.

However, India have a lower net-run rate of +1.353 than both South Africa (+2.370) and New Zealand (+1.481) which will not play a part as long as they maintain their flawless start to the campaign.

The Netherlands are bottom of the points table having lost all of their matches aside from the shock victory against South Africa.

While Afghanistan are above England, who slumped down the table to ninth following their defeat to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh have moved above Jos Buttler’s men in the table with a superior run rate of -1.253 compared to -1.634.

Bangladesh have also won just one of their matches. Sri Lanka’s win over England lifted them up into fifth place, above Pakistan and Afghanistan on net run rate.

Australia have a far superior net run rate to those below them having found form following their defeats against India and South Africa, and currently sit fourth in the table.

Pat Cummins’ side have boosted their run rate to +1.142, which could help them hold on to the final semi-final qualification place, despite having just two points more than Pakistan - but their net run rate is -0.400.