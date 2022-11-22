Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Laurie Evans parts ways with Perth Scorchers after positive anti-doping test

Evans announced in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association he was ‘shocked’ by the results of a test taken in August.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 November 2022 04:41
Laurie Evans announced his test for a positive substance on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Laurie Evans announced his test for a positive substance on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Laurie Evans has had his contract terminated by Perth Scorchers by mutual consent for this season’s Big Bash League following his positive test for a banned substance.

Evans announced in a statement through the Professional Cricketers’ Association he was “shocked” by the results of a test taken in August, when he was with Manchester Originals at The Hundred.

While the T20 specialist averaged 40.11 with a strike-rate of 144.4 in his maiden season in the BBL with the Scorchers, the news has prompted the franchise side to sever ties with the 35-year-old.

“The club is disappointed to learn of Evans’ positive anti-doping test result relating to a sample provided in August 2022,” said a club statement.

Recommended

“Evans was retained by the Scorchers in the gold round of the inaugural KFC BBL12 draft.

“Due to the circumstances, the Scorchers and Laurie and his management have decided to mutually terminate his contract for the 2022-23 KFC Big Bash League season.”

Surrey’s Evans has never played for England but has been on the fringes of selection in the past and featured in a 55-man training squad convened in 2021 during Covid regulations.

He wrote on Monday: “I was shocked to be told that an anti-doping sample I provided in August 2022 tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance.

“I believe passionately in clean sport and I have never taken any banned substances. I do not know what caused the positive test, but my team and I are investigating how this could have happened and I am doing everything possible to find out.

“Due to the confidentiality of the process, I cannot say any more at this stage, but I would like to thank my family for supporting me at this very distressing time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in