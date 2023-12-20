How Punjab Kings bought the ‘wrong player’ at the IPL auction

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Punjab Kings were left with an unenviable mistake following the Indian Premier League action. They had bought the ‘wrong player’.

The IPL franchise had bought uncapped 32-year-old batting all-rounder Shashank Singh, but they did not mean to. When they realised the error, the franchise raised the issue with auctioneer Mallika Sagar, but were told the bid had already been done, and could not be reversed.

Those behind the Punjab Kings had mistaken Shashank for someone else, nevertheless, he is set to join up with the franchise for a base prise of 20 lakh (around £19,000).

When Shashank’s name came up, Preity Zinta raised the paddle following a quick discussion with her team, as no other franchise bid for him, the hammer came down and he was sold.

Punjab Kings realised their mistake, having thought Shashank was another player, but the auctioneer stood firm, insisting that the hammer came down and the player has been added to the team roster.

It might have been the ‘mini auction’ with just 77 spots left to fill, the bigger auction with more available places is not due to take place until ahead of the 2025 tournament, but there was no shortage of interest.

It was a lengthy process and the record fee for a cricketer was broken not once but twice in quick succession, first by Sunrisers Hyderabad signing Pat Cummins, then Mitchell Starc to the Kolkata Knight Riders for £2.3m.

Starc had not played in the competition for eight years, but after an intense round of bidding the fee was paid, and the IPL moved further away from the competition of other franchise leagues. The IPL has been valued as the second-most valuable sporting league in the world, behind the NFL, beating even the Premier League.