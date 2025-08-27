Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Ravichandran Ashwin announces IPL retirement and hints at ‘new beginning’

Ashwin is IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time with 187 wickets from 221 matches

Amlan Chakraborty
Wednesday 27 August 2025 09:22 BST
Comments
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement but opened the door that he may be available to play other leagues around the world.

Ashwin, 38, began and ended his IPL career with his home team Chennai Super Kings and represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," the 38-year-old posted on X.

“Would like to thank all the franchises for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly the IPL and BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me.”

He is IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches with an economy rate of 7.2.

The off-spinner, India's second-highest wicket-taker in tests, quit international cricket in December 2024.

Reuters

