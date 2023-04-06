England seamer Reece Topley ruled out of IPL after dislocating shoulder

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after dislocating his shoulder.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury while diving in the field during his first appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday and will play no further part in the tournament.

It is the latest in a long sequence of fitness setbacks that have marred the left-armer’s career, with several serious back problems once threatening to force him into early retirement. After fighting his way back to the top and reclaiming his spot in England’s white-ball team he then missed last year’s T20 World Cup triumph after tripping on a boundary sponge and damaging ankle ligaments.

A further setback in Bangladesh last month delayed his latest England comeback but he made a strong start to life at RCL, clean bowling Australia all-rounder Cameron Green with his ninth delivery in competition.

That was as good as it got and he is now flying home for yet another unwanted period of rehabilitation. He is the second England player to withdraw from RCB’s squad, with Surrey’s Will Jacks picking up a thigh injury in Bangladesh.

In Topley’s absence, Northamptonshire’s David Willey was promoted to the first XI and celebrated with a rare double-wicket maiden against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.