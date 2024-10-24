England add Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox to white-ball squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England’s white-ball squad for the forthcoming tour of the West Indies.

Leg-spinner Ahmed has been picked for the third Test in Pakistan and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.

Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the series and has been released immediately.

He is expected to be available for all three ODIs, but not the subsequent T20 leg as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.

England play the first ODI in Antigua next Thursday with Liam Livingstone set to captain the side for the first time.