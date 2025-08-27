Trent Rockets beat Birmingham Phoenix to seal second place in Hundred

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Rockets advanced to the Hundred eliminator in second place with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix in Nottingham.

Birmingham made 111 for nine after Rockets had won the toss and chosen to field.

Dan Mousley (26), Will Smeed (23) and Ben Duckett (20) all made starts as Rockets leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets for 11 runs.

Ahmed also shone with the bat in making 37 from 23 balls, his second-wicket partnership with Joe Root (25 from 25 balls) worth 66.

Jacob Bethell (two for 22) Liam Patterson-White (two for 25) gave Phoenix hope, but an unbeaten 17 from Ben Cox got Rockets home with one ball to spare.

Finishing second means Rockets do not have to worry about the threat of rain at The Kia Oval.

If it rains, they are through to Sunday’s final at Lord’s to face two-time champions Oval Invincibles.

In the Women’s Hundred, Rockets claimed a nervy three-wicket victory over Phoenix for a third successive win.

Phoenix built their total 123 for six around Emma Lamb’s second half-century of the competition.

The England opener batted through the innings to finish unbeaten on 56 from 42 balls, with Kirstie Gordon taking two for 24 for Rockets.

Rockets were once again indebted to Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose 52 from 29 balls moved her up to second place in this season’s batting charts.

Sciver-Brunt shared a crucial second-wicket stand of 46 with Grace Scrivens (16) before holing out to Em Arlott off Phoebe Brett.

Rockets got home by three balls to spare as Phoenix suffered a sixth defeat in eight games.