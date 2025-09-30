Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rob Key: England players must ‘not get caught doing stupid things’ on Ashes tour

Key said the players ‘are not going to be anonymous’ when they arrive in Australia.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 30 September 2025 15:37 BST
Rob Key says England’s players must be ‘smart’ in Australia (Mike Egerton/PA).
Rob Key says England’s players must be ‘smart’ in Australia (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

England managing director Rob Key has warned players must be “smart” and “not get caught doing stupid things” on the upcoming Ashes tour.

Ben Stokes’ 16-strong squad head to Australia in November with hopes of reclaiming the urn for the first time since 2015.

The spotlight will be firmly on the visiting players and coaching staff and, having been part of the Ashes tour in 2002-03, former England batter Key knows first hand just how intense the glare is likely to be.

“They have got to be smart, right?” Key said on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast.

“I hope they are all listening to this, players, because it saves me sending a WhatsApp or an email and telling them, ‘You have got to be smart’, because when they get there they are not going to be anonymous.”

Key added: “I remember in 2002, Nasser Hussain doing the first press conference saying, ‘We have got to catch all our catches, we can’t afford to be having to make 15, 20 opportunities an innings’, which is absolutely right.

“The next day at practice, the West Australian newspaper had pictures of John Crawley dropping a catch.

“Our players need to be smart and not get caught doing stupid things and just be aware that this is going to potentially be one of the best series of all time.

“It is going to be compelling viewing and with that comes an interest that is great for the game.”

