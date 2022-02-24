Rod Marsh: Australian cricket great in critical condition in hospital after heart attack
The 74-year-old made 96 Test appearances for Australia
Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh is in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack.
The 74-year-old made 96 Test appearances for Australia and ended his career with a then record 355 dismissals.
The Australian Cricketers’ Association said some of his former team-mates were with him at a hospital in Queensland after attending a charity event.
“The thoughts of everyone within cricket are with the family and many friends of Rod Marsh, who is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack this morning,” an ACA statement read.
“Rod is an influential figure in Australian cricket and has been so for more than 50 years.
“He was in Bundaberg as part of the Queensland Bulls Masters event and is currently surrounded by some of his former team-mates. He will soon be joined by his family, who are making their way to Bundaberg.”
Marsh made a further 92 appearances in white-ball cricket for his country in an international career that lasted from 1970 to 1984.
After retiring from playing he held numerous roles, including a spell as England selector from 2003 to 2005.
