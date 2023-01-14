Jump to content

Ross Adair stars as Ireland level T20 series against Zimbabwe

Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland won by six wickets in Harare to set up a series decider

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 14 January 2023 16:31
(AP)

Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland levelled their T20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win in the second match in Harare.

Zimbabwe were without former England batter Gary Ballance, who sustained an injury during his new side’s win in the first match on Thursday.

Graham Hume took three wickets for 17 off his four overs as Ireland restricted the hosts to 144 all out before making an immediate impact with the bat.

Andy Balbirnie and Adair put on 48 for the first wicket and Adair surpassed his half-century as the tourists went on to level the series with one match to play.

