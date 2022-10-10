Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar announces international retirement

Tendulkar hit 100 international centuries.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 October 2022 06:00
Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sachin Tendulkar announced his intention to retire from international cricket following his 200th Test against the West Indies.

Since making his international debut in 1989 as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, the ‘Little Master’ went on to become the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals.

The only player to register 100 international centuries, Tendulkar hit a record 15,921 Test runs during his career, at an average of 53.78.

In a short statement on the Board of Control for Cricket in India website, Tendulkar wrote: “All my life, I have had a dream of playing cricket for India.

“I have been living this dream every day for the last 24 years. It’s hard for me to imagine a life without playing cricket because it’s all I have ever done since I was 11 years old.

Recommended

“It’s been a huge honour to have represented my country and played all over the world. I look forward to playing my 200th Test Match on home soil, as I call it a day.”

Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989 and made the first of his Test centuries in his ninth match against England at Old Trafford the following year.

Tendulkar would narrowly fail to reach 16,000 Test runs, his career finally coming to a close in November 2013 when he was caught by Darren Sammy on 74 at his home ground in Mumbai.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in