England’s Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history

England’s Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in IPL auction history after selling for 18.5 crore (approximately £1.85 million).

Curran has signed for Punjab Kings with a bidding war including his former team Chennai Super Kings.

Curran beats the former record held by Chris Morris when he joined Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

England batter Harry Brook was also sold for over £1.3 million, with the Yorkshire star, who scored 468 runs at both an average and strike rate of over 93 in the recent Test series in Pakistan, joining Sunrisers Hyderabad after a bidding war also involving Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His eventual price in rupees of 13.25 crore was almost nine times his base price of 1.5 crore.

Brook has 372 runs at a strike rate of almost 138 in 20 appearances in T20 internationals.

Test captain Ben Stokes was clearly impressed with his team-mate’s haul, tweeting: “Broooooooooooooky lad.”

Joe Root went unsold at his base price of one crore, just over £100,000, as on his only previous appearance in the auction in 2018. There is still the chance for Root to be claimed later in the team-building process.

PA contributed to this report