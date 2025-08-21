Sam Curran and Jordan Cox lead Oval Invincibles to victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England outcast Sam Curran and the in-form Jordan Cox spearheaded Oval Invincibles to an improbable four-wicket win over Trent Rockets to stay top of the men’s Hundred table.

Joe Root’s tournament best 76 off 41 balls, having made 63 runs in his previous five innings, lifted the Rockets to 171 for seven, with the Invincibles crawling to 70 for two after 60 deliveries in reply.

But following a strategic timeout taken by the Rockets, a target of 102 required off 39 balls became 51 off 30 following some astonishing hitting at the Kia Oval from Curran, who has been overlooked by England in all formats in 2025, and Cox, now the leading run-scorer in this year’s competition.

David Willey conceded 19 from his set and worse was to follow when Ashes hopeful Sam Cook leaked an eyewatering 38 from an eight-ball allotment, plundered for three sixes by Curran, who cleared the rope six times in total in a blistering 54 off 24 deliveries.

While Curran holed out off Rehan Ahmed, who quietly impressed again with two for 25, the tide had been irreversibly turned as more medium-fast bowling – this time Marcus Stoinis – was pummelled by Cox and Donovan Ferreira.

Cox finished on 58 not out, with four sixes and five fours, as the two-time defending champions won with 11 balls to spare to move four points clear of the second-placed Rockets and third-spotted Northern Superchargers.

Earlier, Alexa Stonehouse and Ash Gardner led the way as the Rockets kept their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the women’s competition alive with a six-wicket win over the Invincibles.

Defeat for the Rockets would have ended their hopes of a top-three finish but left-arm seamer Stonehouse set the tempo for a polished bowling performance with one for five from 15 deliveries.

Australia all-rounder Gardner dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning within three deliveries, while fellow spinner Kirstie Gordon also claimed a couple of wickets as the Invincibles posted 109 for seven.

The Rockets seemed poised for a routine win after racing to 51 for none in 35 balls but Bryony Smith’s departure for 24 was followed by a rare failure for England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, out for two.

Gardner (11) and Grace Scrivens (34) holed out as the Rockets lurched to 75 for four at the Kia Oval, but Jodi Grewcock (21 not out) and Heather Graham (19no) sealed a six-wicket win with 16 balls to spare.

Both the Rockets and the Invincibles now sit on eight points but need to win their remaining two matches and hope results go in their favour elsewhere to finish in the top three of the group stage.