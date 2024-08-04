Hat-trick, five-fer and fifty – Sam Curran stars as Invincibles crush Spirit

Support truly

England’s Sam Curran produced a stunning all-round display as he claimed a hat-trick en route to a five-wicket haul as well as hitting a half-century as Oval Invincibles demolished London Spirit in the Hundred.

Curran smashed 51 from 22 balls, single-handedly dragging the Invincibles to a strong total on a tricky surface before decimating the Spirit’s hopes of chasing 147.

Invincibles captain Sam Billings chose to bat first but the visitors struggled to 46 for two at the halfway stage. Olly Stone bowled Will Jacks and Liam Dawson dismissed Jordan Cox, who was fresh from his call-up to the England Men’s Test squad.

Dawid Malan and Billings then struck a few hefty blows before Malan was caught on the square-leg boundary off Matt Critchley for 38 from 29.

Billings struggled to get going and retired himself out in favour of the in-form Donovan Ferreira but it was Curran who turned the tide, reaching a half century off 21 deliveries, including three successive sixes off Nathan Ellis. His innings propelled the Invincibles to a solid 147 for five.

In response, Spirit made it through the powerplay unscathed, Keaton Jennings and Michael Pepper guiding them to 35 without loss.

But thereafter the Invincibles’ top-notch spin attack turned the screw, with both openers and Ollie Pope falling in quick succession; Jacks removing Jennings lbw, Adam Zampa having Pepper caught with the first ball of his spell, and Nathan Sowter crashing a leg break through Pope’s defences.

Dan Lawrence and Shimron Hetmyer dragged the Spirit back into it and with 56 needed from the final 30 balls, the game was on. But, before they could up the ante, Zampa – who ended with figures of three for 22 – dismissed both Hetmyer and Lawrence.

Andre Russell attempted to bludgeon the hosts home but Curran made the Invincibles win a certainty by taking only the third hat-trick in the history of the The Hundred men’s competition by dismissing Critchley, Dawson and Russell.

Victory moved Invincibles to the top of the table with three wins from four.

Curran said: “I’ve had a few battles with Russ (Russell) over the years. The hat-trick ball wasn’t on my mind, it was either going to be me or him; he was going to hit me for six or I was going to get a wicket. Thankfully he edged it but most importantly we got the win.”