Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sam Konstas is set to become his country’s youngest men’s Test batting debutant in 71 years when he takes the field for Australia against India on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old, from New South Wales, has been called up to replace Nathan McSweeney after he managed just 72 runs across six innings in the opening three Tests, with the series currently tied at 1-1.

And Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that the team wants to “throw a different challenge at India at this point in time”, adding that they are “really confident that Sam can do the job.”

“He’s composed, relaxed, knows his game is in a good place at the moment, he’ll play Boxing Day,” said McDonald.

“We’re really excited for him, Boxing Day, the biggest stage. He might as well get that one out of the way early,” he added.

Kostas will be the youngest batting debutant since 1953, when Ian Craig – who later became Australia’s youngest ever Test captain – appeared against South Africa.

But who is the youngster, and what has been his story so far?

Konstas’ career so far

Konstas was born in Sydney in October 2005, and represents New South Wales. He is mentored by former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, and first featured for his country at under-19 level in a tour of England in July 2023.

He made his first-class cricket debut against Tasmania in November 2023 in the 2023/24 Sheffield Shield season, and signed a professional T20 contract with the Sydney Thunder the month after.

Earlier this season, he scored two first-class centuries against South Australia, and is the youngest player to do so since Ricky Ponting in 1993.

He also made his big Bash debut earlier this month agaisnt the Adelaide Strikers, scoring the franchise’s fastest 50 in the competition, off just 20 balls.

He was initially selected for Australia A’s matches against India, but was called up after Nathan McSweeney struggled in the opening two Tests for the first-class side.

What can fans expect from Konstas?

Konstas will open for Australia in place of McSweeney, and he will likely be partnered by Usman Khawaja.

In the Australia A matches, Konstas scored 107 off 97 in the opening two Tests, including a 73 not out in the second unofficial Test.

In October of this year, he scored 152 runs off 241 deliveries in a match against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

In the 2023/24 season, he scored 155 runs in four matches, though this season he has scored 471 runs over five matches and eight innings, with an average of 58.87.