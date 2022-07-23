Jump to content
Glamorgan’s Sam Northeast hits historic 410 not out against Leicestershire

An enormous total before his side declared to halt his chase of the record

Martyn Herman
Saturday 23 July 2022 15:49
(Getty Images)

Glamorgan’s Sam Northeast struck the highest score in the English County Championship for 28 years as he made 410 not out against Leicestershire on Saturday.

Northeast reached his quadruple century before lunch but Glamorgan declared on 795-5, depriving him of the chance to go past Brian Lara’s record 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994.

It was the third-highest innings in championship history with West Indian Lara top of the list followed by Archie MacLaren’s 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895.

Northeast resumed on 308 in Leicester on Saturday and brought up his quadruple century with one of three sixes.

His mammoth knock spanned 450 balls over 10 hours and he struck 45 fours, sharing an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 461 with Chris Cooke who made 191 not out.

Reuters

