Charlotte Edwards will help England handle World Cup pressure – Sarah Taylor

World Cup winner Sarah Taylor has called for England to be “comfortable in the storm” as they prepare for the pressure of the knockout stages in this year’s tournament.

England great Taylor, who lifted the trophy in 2017, is optimistic that Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side can come through a final four that also includes South Africa, co-hosts India and defending champions Australia.

They suffered their first setback of the competition against their dominant Ashes foes in Indore, but have already secured a semi-final spot going into Sunday’s final group game against New Zealand.

And she believes the influence of Charlotte Edwards, her former captain and current head coach, is key.

“I believe (they can be champions), 100 per cent. I think Charlotte is taking these girls to the next level, mentally,” Taylor told the PA news agency.

“In pressure situations she’ll want them to thrive, to be comfortable in the storm. That’s what she’s trying to create.

“There’s obviously some other teams standing in the way but I’d like to think Charlotte is making them believe. In fact, I know she will be.

“You never know when it comes to knockout cricket, it just takes one moment on the day, one spectacular innings or catch and suddenly the tide turns.”

Like Edwards, Taylor has secured high-profile opportunities within the English game, breaking the glass ceiling to secure coaching roles with Sussex, Manchester Originals and England Lions in men’s cricket.

And while she will join the Lions in Australia next month ahead of England’s pre-Ashes warm-up in Perth there has been a concerning drop in female coaches across the wider UK landscape, falling 15 per cent in team sports since 2022 and six per cent overall.

Taylor took part in the MCC Foundation’s female coaching showcase at Lord’s on Friday, led by some of the 50 graduates of the organisation’s two-year programme, and hopes her own work can act as an inspiration for the next generation.

“You just want to be seen as a cricket coach, that’s it, not male or female,” she said.

“Girls need to know there’s a genuine career out there now. There are avenues into the game and phenomenal coaches who can and absolutely should work across both the men’s and women’s game.

“I never know how long working in the men’s game will last but I will keep pushing and trying to do it as long as I can to prove that females can be in the men’s game and do a good job.”