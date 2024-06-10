Brad Currie hoping cricketers can continue Scotland party at World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Currie wants it to feel like ‘no Scotland, no party’ at the T20 World Cup as his side look to share the sporting stage with the country’s footballers.

Scotland have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, producing a promising performance with the bat in their washed out game against England before dispatching Namibia and Oman in confident fashion.

That has inked them into the top two in Group B alongside Australia, heaping the pressure on England and effectively turning the race for the Super 8s into a net run-rate battle.

With Steve Clarke’s Scotland football team preparing to kick off their European Championship campaign against hosts Germany on Friday, Sussex seamer Currie has been urging his team-mates to get in the mood by listening to the Tartan Army’s unofficial Euros anthem by Prestwick musician Nick Morgan.

His No Scotland, No Party track could hardly be more apt, featuring lyrics like “now we’ve made it and we’re here, there should be nobody that we fear” and “to make a tournament abroad and represent on foreign soil, it’s always been a dream”.

“I’ve already tried to get Mark Watt to put No Scotland, No Party on the playlist, so I’m hoping that will be on the team bus,” Currie told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got a bit of time now in St Lucia so no doubt the boys will be glued to the screen (for the Euros).

“But something that is in our minds is that we want to grow the game of cricket back home.

“Our first duty is to play as well as we can but if we can perform like we have and put one more person in the frame for cricket then we are doing our job. Hopefully we see the next George Munsey or the Brad Wheal playing on the back of this. That would be massive for us.

“To win World Cup games is a dream and to go top of the log as well…we’ll soak that up. There’s a lot of belief in our camp.”

Currie, who missed the thumping win over Oman with a minor niggle after an impressive outing against Namibia, has also paid tribute to the fans who have travelled to the Caribbean to lend their support.

“I really appreciate how much fans spend to come out here because it’s not cheap,” he said.

“My parents have done it and it’s a lot of money. For them to come over, take time out whatever their situation is back home, we all massively appreciate it.”

Scotland finish their group campaign on Saturday against Australia.