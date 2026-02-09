Scotland ease past Italy for first T20 World Cup win as South Africa batter Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland eased to their first win at the T20 World Cup with a dominant 73-run victory over Italy at Eden Gardens.

Tournament debutants Italy were dealt a major blow early in the Scotland innings when captain Wayne Madsen went off injured.

The 42-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder attempting to stop a four from George Munsey and was ruled out of the rest of the match.

Munsey went on to hit 84, sharing a 126-run stand for the first wicket with Michael Jones - who chipped in with 37.

Michael Leask rounded off the innings by clubbing 22 off five balls as Scotland, beaten by West Indies in their first match, racked up 207 for four.

Leask then removed Italy opener Justin Mosca first ball on his way to four wickets as Italy, despite 52 from Ben Manenti, were dismissed for 134.

Lungi Ngidi helped himself to four wickets as South Africa made light work of Canada in their opener.

The Proteas, runners-up in the West Indies last time around and among the favourites again, posted the highest total of the tournament as they reached 213 for four in Ahmedabad.

The runs were spread around, captain Aiden Markram leading the way with 59 in 32 balls before David Miller and Tristan Stubbs muscled an unbroken stand of 75.

Ansh Patel chipped in with three wickets, but the Canadian attack could not stem the flow.

Ngidi then struck with the very first ball of the reply, skipper Dilpreet Bajwa caught behind. He also took out fellow opener Yuvraj Samra, Nicholas Kirton and Harsh Thaker as he ripped the heart out of the top six.

open image in gallery Luigi Ngidi took four wickets against Canada ( AP )

Navneet Dhaliwal made a gutsy 64 but was never able to lend credibility to the chase and fell in the final over with the winning line long gone. Canada closed on 156 for eight for a 57-run defeat.

Zimbabwe claimed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Oman as they kicked off their campaign with a dominant showing in Colombo.

Oman were left reeling at 27 for five early, eventually scraping together 103 all out in the final over.

Blessing Muzarabani was the new ball dangerman, taking out three of the top four in a decisive opening burst, while there were three wickets each for Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans.

In response Sufyan Mehmood took two wickets in the fourth over to offer a glimpse of a fightback, but Zimbabwe never looked in any real danger.

Brian Bennett made 48 not out at the head of the innings and Brendan Taylor added 31 before retiring hurt, the only concern for the victors on an otherwise straightforward outing that ended with 39 balls to spare.