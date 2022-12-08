Scotland end 2022 with Nepal triumph to stay top of Cricket World Cup League Two

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland signed off for 2022 with a rampant victory over Nepal to stay top of the Cricket World Cup League Two.

The Scots bounced back from defeat to Namibia to make it three wins from four in their December fixtures in Windhoek, triumphing by eight wickets and using just 17 of their allocated 50 overs to get over the line.

Nepal were rolled over for just 119 after being sent in, with six of the Scottish attack taking wickets and two apiece for Brandon McMullen, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

Only a battling 47 from captain Rohit Paudel stopped the innings collapsing in even more dramatic fashion.

Scotland wasted no time in hurrying to their target, Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey slamming 43 off the first four overs before the former fell lbw to Gulsan Jha.

Munsey hit two sixes and seven fours on his way to 45 in 28 balls, with Christopher McBride finishing unbeaten on 46 as he and skipper Richie Berrington finished the job.